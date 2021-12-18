Warmer Second Half of the Weekend; Chilly Monday; Mild Again After – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, December 18

High pressure will remain in control for a little while longer, keeping the region rather cold by night…especially to our east.

Overnight lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero East River, with teens to the west.

Sunday will be the warmer of the two days this weekend by a healthy margin. Southerly flow will help warm us up into the 30s and 40s across much of the region.

Our quiet run of weather will continue into Monday, with a ridge aloft remaining in control. We will, however, take a step backward on the thermometer following the passage of a dry cold front. Highs may not get out of the 20s to the east once again, with low 30s out west.

Another low will traverse the Northern Plains, though much if not all of this moisture should miss to the north. As a result, anything that does cross the region will be rather moisture-starved.

Through much of the week leading into Christmas weekend, we’ll feature temperatures by day and by night that run near to above average.

By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we’ll keep an eye on a trough out west that will attempt to pivot eastward and impact the area with at least a small chance for some moisture. There’s a large amount of disagreement in the long-range outlook, so keep an eye out for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, colder temperatures attempt to take over as we close 2021 and get ready to welcome 2022.