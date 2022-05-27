Skies have been mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND, with partly cloudy skies in the west. Clouds will continue their eastward movement the rest of the day. Temperatures have begun their weekend climb, in the low to mid 80s. There could be some strong storms in NW South Dakota.

2 pm

Thicker cloud cover will come in from the west this evening and overnight. There could be some showers in western South Dakota, moving through northeastern South Dakota after dark. There may be some lightning, but rainfall amounts will be fairly limited. With a southerly or westerly breeze, temperatures will remain mild in the upper 50s to low 60s, cooler in Rapid City.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and even warmer. We’ll be in the 80s – the upper 80s in the case of Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. A southerly breeze will help to warm things ahead on an incoming cold front.

During the late afternoon hours, thunderstorms should erupt in western South Dakota and then move east. As energy comes in from the southwest, storms should intensify and they move into central and eventually South Dakota during the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe weather for areas west of the James River. The main threat will be strong winds and hail Saturday evening and night.

Sunday may pose an even greater risk of severe weather. It will be a hot and humid day in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and that could lead to severe weather or even an outbreak of severe thunderstorms.

Sunday late afternoon and evening: An outbreak of several tornadoes is not out of the question, nor is another derecho-type of wind storm. Strong, damaging winds are probably the greatest risk, with hail also possible. The Storm Prediction Center has already heightened concerns about severe weather over much of eastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor.

Depending how the atmosphere gets worked over on Sunday, there could be another round of severe weather in SE KELOLAND on Monday, Memorial Day. With a low pressure system remaining over Nebraska, it will be a breezy day in Sioux Falls and the SE, with highs in the mid 80s. Northern and western KELOLAND will be much cooler on Monday, with showers or thundershowers and temperatures in the 70s in central and NE South Dakota, but only around 60 with rain in Rapid City.

We’ll cool down on Tuesday, the final day of May. There could be some lingering showers with brisk winds across KELOLAND. Highs will only reach the mid 60s to mid 70s, while Rapid City will only warm to the upper 50s.

Wednesday, June 1 will arrive with even cooler air. Highs will only be in the 60s. Thursday and Friday will be slightly warmer, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will remain in that neighborhood – perhaps a few degrees warmer – through the weekend of June 4-5.