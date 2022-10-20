As advertised, we were able to take a nice step forward on the thermometer across KELOLAND. This warming trend, for the most part, holds for a few more days before change comes in by Sunday in several ways.

Partly to mostly clear skies will carry us into the night with a light west by southwest breeze. As a result, we won’t be all that chilly tonight.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s in many areas, which is a little bit above average for this time of year.

Though temperatures remain above average for this time of year, it won’t be as warm as it was on Thursday. Still, it’ll be a nice day to get outside. Highs hold in the 60s to low 70s.

Our warm-up hits its peak on Saturday in several locations, with highs climbing well into the 70s in numerous areas of KELOLAND. A few areas may even toe the line of 80 for the first half of the weekend to the south and east. Further north and west, we may only climb into the 60s.

We’ll squeeze in one more unseasonably warm day on Sunday for our East River communities. To the west, the cool down begins with highs in the 50s.

Sunday will also feature an approaching low pressure system for the region. While the day starts dry across the region, showers begin to fill the void to the west in the afternoon and evening.

We may also see the potential for some strong to severe storms to fire up south and east of Sioux Falls, with the Storm Prediction Center already highlighting SW Minnesota and NW Iowa for a risk of these storms late Sunday into the night. Keep an eye out for updates on this potential.

By Monday, colder air comes in on the backside of this system, which may help create some mixing out west and even the chance for some snow showers in a few areas of western KELOLAND. Further east, we’ll see a chance for rain and even a thunderstorm or two.

Cooler temperatures prevail into the middle of next week, with our next chance for rain coming along by next Thursday.