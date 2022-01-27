We’ve had a few flurries and light snow showers today, with abundant cloud cover. Occasionally the snow showers have occurred in the form of quick bursts of snow, with temporary decreases in visibility. Temperatures have been steady or falling, as northerly winds of 15-25 mph draw colder air into the region.

Tonight the showers will end, but cold air will make a brief return. We’ll see lows near the zero mark in eastern KELOLAND, with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the teens in central and western South Dakota, where light breezes will turn to the south.

After a cold start, we’ll have a mild day tomorrow with partly cloudy skies in the morning and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. South or southwest winds will push temperatures to the low 30s East River and the low 40s in western South Dakota, where the sun will dominate the sky all day.

The weekend will be warmer than normal for the last weekend of January. Skies will be partly cloudy, though we will also have a brisk northwesterly breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, while western South Dakota will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be a little cooler – though still a little above-normal for the end of January – in the upper 30s East River. Western South Dakota will reach the 40s to low 50s.

Monday will also remain very mild, in the 40s with increasing clouds ahead of an incoming snow system.

We’ve been eyeing a wintry storm system that will bring decent snowfall to much of the Midwest on Tuesday, the first day of February. Unfortunately, it looks like most of the needed snowfall will miss KELOLAND. We’ll still have snow, but it looks very light – under an inch. If you’re travelling to North Dakota or Minnesota, you’ll run into the heavier snowfall. Tuesday will be breezy with the light snow we get, so we’ll still have to be wary of travel issues between cities. Highs will be in the 20s, though we expect temperatures will be falling during the day.

We’ve extended the light snowfall potential into Wednesday, which will be marked by much colder air. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, in the single digits to the teens.

Thursday will also be colder than normal. But it looks like we’ll warm back up for the first weekend of February.