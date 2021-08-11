Warmer for the weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, August 11

A pool of moisture created some fog east of I-29 this morning, but the sunshine quickly dried it up. The wildfire smoke remains in western SD, but in the east a northerly flow of cleaner air has pushed the smoke away for now. With sunny skies, temperatures have warmed a few degrees above average for mid August.

2 PM

Tonight skies will be clear, though wildfire smoke will continue to move back in from the west – thickest in western South Dakota. Lows will be in the mid 60s with a gentle westerly breeze.

North or northwest winds will pick up during the day tomorrow, which will cool us down a few degrees. With mostly sunny skies, Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s with that brisk NW breeze.

Friday will also be cool despite mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low 80s as the winds turn back to the west.

The weekend looks warmer. We’ll return to the mid 80s to the low 90s on Saturday, with a clear sky (though there may be some more smoke obscuring the blue). Sunday will be the warmer day, in the mid 80s to low 90s East River, and the mid 90s to the west. There is a slight chance of showers for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND on Sunday, but they will be very light if they occur at all.

Winds and humidity look to increase on Monday. Under partly cloudy skies, we’ll warm to the upper 80s to low 90s East River, and the mid 90s in the west. It will be just as warm on Tuesday, though incoming fronts will bring a chance of thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota, and showers in the west. As more energy arrive on Wednesday, we’ll put scattered thunderstorms in the forecast as slightly cooler air follows for the rest of next week.