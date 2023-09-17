After some dense morning fog in portions of eastern and northeastern KELOLAND, we were able to get in on a fantastic afternoon with seasonable temperatures and ample amounts of sunshine. High pressure has been the driving force behind our weather today, and that’ll be the case for a little while longer.

Another clear and comfortable night is on the way with a light breeze in place. Though it may not be as cool as Saturday night, it’ll still be rather comfortable all the same.

We’ll see lows in the upper 40s to low/mid 50s.

Warmer temperatures come back into the picture on Monday with winds turning to the south…allowing highs to climb into the upper 70s in the northeast and 80s elsewhere. We may even get near 90 out west. We’ll still have mostly sunny skies to enjoy all the while, but there is a bit of change on the way.

The change doesn’t come on Tuesday, though. Skies remain mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs also holding in the 80s. The one exception to this may be out west, where a few isolated showers are possible toward the Black Hills. Otherwise, we’ll remain mainly dry.

It’s Wednesday that features the change in question. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as we hit the middle of the week, with chances increasing for rain as we go into the end of the week and the start of the upcoming weekend…which also features the official start to fall very early on Saturday morning.

As of now, the best chance to see rain is Friday into Saturday, with rain lingering to the east and southeast on Sunday.

Odds for above average temperatures and moisture are favored as we head into the first full week of fall.