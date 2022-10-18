It is a cold start to the day across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures have dropped into the teens in many areas, with 18 in Sioux Falls as of 7am. If you live just outside the city, many of the smaller towns around Sioux Falls are closer to 12. 10 degrees is the coldest spot on the map at both Huron and Spencer, IA.

Dry ground and dry air work hand in hand to help the cold. No rain is expect the rest of this week.

Futurecast shows a slow warm up today. We are hoping for lower 40s in both Sioux Falls and Aberdeen later today. We expect 50s in western KELOLAND near Rapid City. While tonight will still be chilly, we hope temperatures are slightly warmer compared to this morning. A warmer Wednesday is likely with high temperatures returning to the 60s west of the James Valley.

That will be the start of a warmer weather trend the rest of the week. Highs by Saturday should reach into the 70s for most areas.

Here are the details of the forecast.