Warmer weather is on the way for KELOLAND in the coming days. That means the 30 degree weather in the morning is done for now as the 7-day forecast promises above normal temperatures.

Temperatures were warmer yesterday across KELOLAND, with many areas in the 60s.

The top soil continues to dry out as the 30day precipitation averages are going lower. These numbers will be going up over the next few days.

The weather will start warmer and dry across KELOLAND today with highs mainly in the 70s. We will pick up mild weather again tomorrow as a weak frontal boundary moves into KELOLAND. This may spark some widely scattered showers and t-showers into NW IA and northern Nebraska late in the day.

Rain chances will grow on Friday as that front turns around and head back north as a warm front. We expect showers and thunderstorms to become more numerous Friday night into Saturday morning. Another round of rain is expected to arrive for the last half of Sunday, with the potential for some heavier rain and some stronger t-storms. We’ll continue to watch those developments in the forecast.

Dew points will be increasing Friday into the weekend. This will add the needed moisture for those showers and thunderstorms. It will almost feel humid in far southeast KELOLAND.

The rain totals through early next week should surpass 1″ in many locations. Individual thunderstorm tracks will contribute to locally heavier numbers, especially in southern KELOLAND.

We’ll avoid colder weather too for the next 7 to 10 days.

Here are the details of the forecast.