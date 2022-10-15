SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) – High temperatures today will be much closer to average for the day. Highs will be into the 60s for much of KELOLAND. Skies will be partly cloudy for the day on Saturday. We will keep the stronger northwest wind in the region as well.

Tonight will be closer to overnight low averages. Partly cloudy skies through the overnight with a light breeze for the KELOLAND region. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s for most of the region and mid to upper 30s in southeast KELOLAND.

Sunday starts a cooling trend for the region. Highs temperatures for Sunday will be mid 40s to mid 50s for KELOLAND. Tomorrow will also consist of partly cloudy skies and that north to northwest wind remaining through the weekend.

Monday will be another cooler much below average day. Highs in eastern KELOLAND struggling to make it into the mid 40s. Central and western South Dakota could see temperatures into the mid 40s to mid 50s. We will also see a decrease in the wind as well.

The seven day forecast remains dry. Highs to start the new work week will be on the chilly side topping out only in the 40s for a majority of KELOLAND. Mid week we start a warming trend through the region. The second half of the work week will be above average for high temperatures.