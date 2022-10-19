Though it wasn’t as cold as it was last night, a few areas did get within striking distance of one more record low. With that said, however, it’s all uphill from here as we go deeper into the week.

With partly to mostly clear skies in place and high pressure sliding slowly to the east, we won’t see temperatures fall as far down the thermometer as they have in previous nights. If anything, we could call tonight seasonable and be pretty confident in that description.

Overnight lows only fall into the 30s with a few low 40s to the west.

Temperatures take another step forward on Thursday…especially west of the I-29 corridor. Under a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll be treated to a wonderful day to get outside. Highs rise into the 60s along and east of the interstate, with 70s firmly in place to the west.

The warming trend will continue into Friday under partly sunny skies. Widespread 60s and some 70s are likely across the region with a generally light breeze.

Temperatures peak on Saturday across the board, with highs climbing well into the 70s throughout KELOLAND. This will be the last completely dry and warm day we get going into the start of next week.

Speaking of moisture, we have just one chance for rain over the next seven days, with rain possible later on Sunday to the west. Those chances migrate eastward overnight on Sunday and into Monday. It’ll be our best shot at appreciable rain, with totals of a quarter to a half-inch in many areas.

We may even watch West River for the potential to see some mixing in higher elevations. This will be something that we watch on both sides of the river as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.

By the start of next week, we’ll be back in our autumnal wheelhouse with near average temperatures by day and by night.