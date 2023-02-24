SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a cold day in KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures are in the single digits on either side of zero in a majority of the area, Custer is the warm spot at 19°. Winds are lighter than they were, but western and central South Dakota are dealing with a south breeze. This will help warm us up tomorrow.

Even with the lighter winds, the air mass is just so cold we still have wind chills in the minus teens and 20s. These will last through tomorrow morning, just in time for warmer air.

It will be cold tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the single digits below zero again. Winds will be light in central and eastern KELOLAND, but a little more wind to the west. We could see flurries in eastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls and Aberdeen.

Tomorrow will have more sunshine for everyone with light winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND, with 30s and 40s to the west. Winds will be from the south and southwest, these winds with sunshine will help warm us.

Sunday will be even warmer but with less sun. Highs will be in 30s for the east, 30s, 40s, and even 50s to the west. The second half of the weekend will have partly cloudy skies. Winds remain from the south.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly quiet with temperatures near normal as we start March. The system coming on Monday has a better chance of bringing rain into Sioux Falls. Aberdeen and northeastern KELOLAND could see a rain and snow mix. We are expecting a few tenths of an inch of rain in Sioux Falls. Central and western South Dakota could see snow showers with little accumulation on Tuesday and Wednesday. The snow shower chances move into eastern KELOLAND for the first day of March. The first couple days in March remain dry.