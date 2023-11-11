SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a warm day in the southern half of KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures have been at normal, in northeastern KELOLAND, and much warmer in the southeast. There has been stronger winds out of the south in southeastern KELOLAND that brought in the warmer air.

As of 3:30 PM

For tonight we will have partly to mostly clear skies. There is a chance to see the northern lights tonight, with peak viewing times between 3 and 9 PM. Winds will stay light overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 20s to mid 30s. We could have some patchy fog in eastern KELOLAND by morning.

Your Sunday is going to have plenty of sunshine. Winds will stay light out of the west. High temperatures are going to be at least 10° above normal. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday will be even warmer in central and western South Dakota. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s in eastern KELOLAND, with mid 60s to the west. Winds will be light out of the southeast. There will be a few more clouds in the area.

The 7 day forecast is remaining dry. The warm temperatures will stick around through next week. Cooler air is on the way for next weekend, but remaining slightly above normal. Much cooler air is on the way for Thanksgiving week. We could have a could of breezy days across KELOLAND.