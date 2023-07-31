After isolated morning rain in eastern KELOLAND we’ll have dry skies.

Areas of rain in southern and east central KELOLAND will weaken this morning and skies will become partly cloudy. Highs will reach the 80s and 90s today.

The best chance for rain tomorrow will be in western South Dakota while central and eastern KELOLAND will be dry.

Highs will remain at or above average for many through at least Thursday.

As cooler air comes in on Friday, everyone has a chance for rain.

The weekend will be slightly below average with highs in the 70s and 80s. Keep in mind, average highs for the first weekend of August are in the middle to upper 80s.