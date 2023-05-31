SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is another day of well above normal temperatures. It’s not quite record level though, those were set in 1934 with 100° and warmer. Winds are light today at 5 to 15 MPH, but that will change tomorrow. The skies are mostly clear this afternoon unless you are in western South Dakota, along I-20, and in northeastern KELOLAND. There are a few thundershowers popping up. These storms will die down around sunset.

2 PM

In southwest South Dakota, tonight with a marginal risk, could see severe thunderstorms. The main risks will be hail and strong winds under the storms.

Tonight will be mild. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. There will be a light breeze and partly to mostly clear skies. Western South Dakota could see a few night thundershowers.

Tomorrow will be warm and breezy. Highs for the first day of June will be in the 80s and low 90s. There is a chance of scattered showers and thundershowers tomorrow afternoon. Much like the previous few days, the daytime heating pops these storms up.

The pattern continues on Friday. Warm and breezy with afternoon storms. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. A south-to-southeast wind will be around 10 to 25 MPH. Scattered rain and thundershowers will be around tomorrow afternoon due to daytime heating.

The pattern will continue for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 80s and low 90s. Afternoon thunder shower chances will continue due to daytime heating. The above-normal temperatures will continue through the following weekend.