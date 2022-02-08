Strong winds have returned to KELOLAND on Tuesday.

Expect strong northwest winds across KELOLAND today with speeds of 20-40 mph being common. Wind gusts of over 40 mph will be likely in central KELOLAND. Gusts over 60 in western South Dakota. Numerous High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for KELOLAND today.

Even with the strong northwest winds, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The wind will bring in colder air for tomorrow with highs in the 30s and 40s (still above average). Winds will not be as strong for tomorrow but still average 15-25 mph. We’re also watching western South Dakota for a light wintry mix. Light snow can be expected in the Hills with light rain for the plains of western SD.

50s and 50s will return for some on Thursday, but colder air will soon return.

As the colder air comes in, a light wintry mix will have to be watched for. Expect mainly snow in the higher elevations of the Hills. The coldest air of the seven-day will be here for Saturday as highs retreat to the 20s and 30s.