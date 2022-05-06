Areas of fog this morning in central and eastern KELOLAND will go away and we’ll have partly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

With the sunshine today, highs will be warm as we hit the 60s and 70s. Winds will remain light in southeast KELOLAND but they’ll be slightly stronger in central and western South Dakota.

Dry skies will prevail for tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND, but we’ll have increasing chances for rain in central and western South Dakota during the afternoon and evening. That rain will move into eastern KELOLAND tomorrow night.

Mother’s Day will start with rain in eastern KELOLAND, but we’ll slowly bring in sunshine during the day as temperatures warm to the 60s and 70s. Redeveloping rain will be likely for western and central South Dakota.

Next week is looking WARM! Highs will reach the 70s and 80s throughout the week in eastern KELOLAND. With drier and cooler air in western South Dakota, we’ll have steady chances for scattered storms next week.