Light rain showers will continue to die down through the afternoon hours in SE KELOLAND, where thick cloud cover is also holding down temperatures. The rest of eastern KELOLAND is partly sunny and warmer, and temperatures are well into the 60s in western South Dakota where there is blaze sunshine.

2 PM

A second surge of showers will run through parts of NW Iowa tonight, while clouds will diminish in eastern South Dakota as the low pressure system spins away. It will be a clear night in western South Dakota. Lows across the region will be in the low to mid 40s as a light south breeze develops.

Tomorrow will be a sunny and warmer day. With a light breeze, highs will be in the low to mid 70s in eastern KELOLAND – close to normal for this time of year. Western South Dakota will be even warmer, in the upper 70s to around 80.

The real warming begins on Friday. It will be mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND, and around 80 degrees. Western South Dakota will be breezy, with the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be close to ten degrees warmer than normal. With a partly cloudy sky, we’re expecting low to mid 80s. There could be some showers in northern South Dakota, and Rapid City could get a late day thunderstorm.

Sunday will be quite warm, in the upper 70s to low 80s. That should spark some late day thunderstorms, and the Storm Prediction Center is already raising the possibility of severe thunderstorm.

Thunderstorms will continue in eastern KELOLAND on Monday, Memorial Day. They could again be on the severe side. Monday’s highs will be very warm in SE KELOLAND, in the upper 80s. 70s will be present in western and northern South Dakota behind the fronts.

There could be more thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND on Tuesday, which looks like another very warm day in SE KELOLAND, while cooler air will move in from the west and north. Rapid City is expected to drop into the low 60s for a daytime high.

Wednesday, the first day of June, could have some lingering showers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with a high in the upper 70s. The rest of KELOLAND will be much cooler, in the 60s. Rapid City might not get out of the 50s.

Cool air will remain for the middle of next week, with temperatures returning to normal by the weekend (June 4-5).