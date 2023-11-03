SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures along and south of Highway 14 are at or above normal, in the 50s. To the north temperatures are cooler only in the mid 40s. The winds have been light out of the north. There has been thick cloud cover that’s slowly breaking up. There were a few very light rain showers moving through that will come to an end this evening.

As of 2 PM

For tonight there will be partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay very light out of the east. Low temperatures are going to be in the mid 20s to low 30s. There could be patchy fog by tomorrow morning.

For your Saturday, temperatures are going to be at or above normal across KELOLAND. Highs are going to be in the mid 50s to to low 60s. There will be mostly sunny skies and we will have a light south breeze. Don’t forget time change comes tomorrow night/Sunday morning.

On Sunday, we will add a few degrees to the high temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. There will be more clouds on Sunday. We could see a few light sprinkles or very light rain showers. We will have stronger winds in southeastern KELOLAND.

Monday will be pretty quiet and warm. A chance of light rain showers returns to central and eastern KELOLAND on Tuesday. We could have stronger winds by the middle to end of next week. Temperatures stay near normal through the end of next week.

Even though there are a few chances of light rain showers the total precipitation is going to stay very light. Sunday’s light showers will total only a few hundredths of an inch. Then Tuesday’s chances are going to be a little heavier, with totals of a few tenths of an inch.