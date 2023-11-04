SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yesterday was warm in western, central, and southeastern KELOLAND with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Northeastern KELOLAND was cooler due to persistent cloud cover.

For today we will have mostly sunny skies and a light southwest breeze which will help warm us up slightly. High temperatures are going to be at or above normal for everyone with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Tonight clouds will start filling in. Winds will stay light. Overnight lows are going to drop into the 30s to low 40s across KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer across the area. Sunday will have more clouds with a chance of a few very light rain showers. There will be stronger winds in southeastern KELOLAND. High temperatures will be well above normal in the upper 50s to 60s. We could see a few 70s along the Nebraska border.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be light for the day. High temperatures will stay at or above normal but slightly cooler than Sunday across KELOLAND with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

We have another chance of light rain showers on Tuesday. Even with multiple chances of light rain showers, we are only looking at a couple tenths of an inch of rain total. The middle to end of next week will have stronger winds. Temperatures do fall through the 7 day forecast, but the high temperatures do stay near normal through Veteran’s Day weekend.