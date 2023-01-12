SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Central and eastern KELOLAND has a cloudy afternoon, there is more sun to the west. Afternoon temperatures in the teens and low 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND, there are much warmer temperatures in the Black Hills. A breezy northerly wind in eastern KELOLAND.

3 PM

A cold night on the way in eastern KELOLAND with overnight lows in the single digits.

Central South Dakota could see lows in the teens, and 20s farther west. Winds do die down overnight.

Friday is looking warmer. Highs reaching the 20s in eastern KELOLAND, 30s and 30s to the west and even into the 50s in the Black Hills. We will see decreasing clouds throughout the day and winds will remain on the lighter side.

Saturday looks even warmer. Highs temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. We could see increasing clouds throughout the day on Saturday. Winds will be slightly stronger.

We have a warm weekend on the way for KELOLAND. But there is a cool down coming for the middle to end of next week. We are also watching the storm systems next week. Today the models are pointing to only the southeast part of KELOLAND receiving these systems on Monday and again on Thursday. These storm tracks could change again tomorrow.