SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yesterday was chilly across KELOLAND. High temperatures ranged from 35° in Watertown to 55° in Valentine, NE. Areas on the Nebraska border had a light breeze from the south which brought in the warmer temperatures.

For today we will have the south breeze for everyone, and some stronger gusts possible in southeastern KELOLAND. We will have partly to mostly clear skies. Our temperatures are going to be at or above normal with highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

The Northern Lights could be visible this evening. Peak viewing comes between 3 and 9 PM.

Otherwise for tonight we will have partly to mostly clear skies. Winds will stay light overnight. Low temperatures are going to drop into the mid 20s to the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer. There will be plenty of sunshine. There will be light west winds. High temperatures will be well above normal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. This is be at least 10° above normal.

Monday brings even warmer temperatures. Monday will have partly to mostly clear skies. Light winds will be out of the southeast. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The 7 day forecast remains dry. Temperatures will stay well above normal through the first half of the week. Stronger winds could be around Monday and Tuesday, and again on Thursday. We start a cooling trend by the end of the week through next weekend.