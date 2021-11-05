Warm Weekend Ahead – Storm Center Update Friday AM November 5

Temperatures will be well above average through weekend.

Even with thicker clouds this morning, skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s in many locations. Winds will be stronger today with speeds of 15 to 25 mph being common. Higher gusts can also be expected.

Numbers will hit the 60s and 70s for tomorrow. Winds will not be as strong and skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Slightly cooler air moves into western South Dakota on Sunday. This will push the temperatures down about 10 degrees in Rapid City. Highs will still make the 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures will continue to slowly cool as we go through next week. Expect highs to fall below average by the end of the week and it will be MUCH cooler for next weekend. We’ll also watch for snow chances late in the week.