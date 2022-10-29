SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Forecast highs the next few days are at least 10° above average for this time of year. Today we will have highs in the 60s nearing 70 in some locations. Southeastern KELOLAND will be on the breezy side throughout the afternoon as well as plenty of sunshine.

Overnight lows will be closer to average than our high temperatures. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s. Winds will remain on the lighter side with only a few clouds across the sky.

Sunday will be another warm day in KELOLAND. Winds stay on the lighter side throughout the day. We will also have plenty of sunshine throughout the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for the second half of the weekend.

Monday for Halloween we will have another warm day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s which is 10 to 15° above average for Halloween. Winds stay light through the first half of the new week as well. Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds.

The seven day forecast stays on the warm side for the first week of November. Most of the seven day has high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next chance of showers starts on Thursday and continues into Friday in central and western South Dakota. Eastern KELOLAND gets in on the rain chance on Friday. Western South Dakota and northeastern KELOLAND could see a few snowflakes on Friday morning, but not amounting to much. Temperatures start cooling down with the chances of showers and for the new weekend.