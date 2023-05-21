Even with some smoky sunshine in place, it has been a warmer and generally pleasant day to be out and about across KELOLAND.

Mostly clear skies stay with us as we head into the night. The wind does pick up a little bit, but it won’t be anything too far out of the ordinary. Lows fall into the low to mid 50s, so it won’t be as cool or comfortable as it has been in previous nights.

The new work week gets off to a pretty benign start under partly to mostly sunny skies. Beyond an isolated shower or two yet again, we’ll get off to a dry start across the region with above average temperatures in place.

Highs hold in the low to mid 80s with a brisk southerly wind in place.

By Tuesday, we start to introduce a daily chance for some pop-up showers and a thunderstorm or two…mainly West River. Even then, chances are generally low and confined to the later part of the day. This will likely hold the lowest overall chance for rain going forward.

Highs climb into the 80s yet again across the board.

The second half of the week is going to be an unsettled run of weather if you’re West River. We’ll have a daily and increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms the farther west you go…while areas to the east remain mainly dry.

By the end of the week, even our East River communities will begin to get in on the chance for some showers and a storm or two. Better chances for unsettled weather are in place on both sides of the river as we head into Saturday, with opportunities slowly backing off for some headed toward Memorial Day.

Odds for above average temperatures hold steady as we go into the start of June…which is also the beginning of meteorological summer.