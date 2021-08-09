Warm Week Ahead, Drier Pattern in the Forecast- Storm Center Update: Monday AM, August 9th

We are starting this Monday with areas of fog across eastern KELOLAND. As the fog lifts, another very warm day is ahead for the region.

Yesterday proved active east of Sioux Falls as a tornadic storm rotated across parts of SW MN and NW IA. At least 1 tornado touched down just south of Ocheyedan, but the storm produced several funnel clouds along its path.

The smoke and haze in the air will continue. You can clearly see the dark gray areas across the plains on the map below.

The impact of the scattered rain can be seen on the 30 day precipitation map. The Sioux Falls and Watertown areas have had more rain compared to other areas.

We have a conditional severe weather risk tonight in northeastern KELOLAND, but the chances of widespread severe weather are not high. The cap on the atmosphere will limit the ability of these storms to develop in South Dakota.

You can see the storm chances as shown on Futurecast below. We think there may be a better chance of scattered hits of rain near Sioux Falls by tomorrow morning.

The pattern in the extended forecast is looking drier this week as the main storm track goes to the north and east of KELOLAND. There will be some cooling at times, but temperatures will be average above normal during much of the 7 day forecast.

Today certainly looks hot with more more humidity in the southeast.

Temperatures will remain mild overnight in the southeast, but 50s are more likely across the west.

Tomorrow looks warm, but not as hot as today with west or northwest winds.

The 7 day forecast looks mainly dry. Highs will cool a bit toward Thursday and Friday in the mid 80s.