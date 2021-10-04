Warm Week Ahead, Big Changes Coming: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 4th

Good morning! A very warm day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs in the 70s and 80s. That means fire weather concerns will be high and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Spearfish and Belle Fourche.

Recent rain has helped keep the the 30 day precipitation map near or above normal in the green and blue. Little or no rain is expected in the short-term forecast.

You can see the warm air streaming into KELOLAND the next few days. There will be rain chances in Iowa by Thursday, but much of the week is looking dry. We do see rain chances moving into the region by Saturday into Sunday.

One story to keep a close eye on is the colder air coming into the Rockies next week. This will help fuel a more active storm track with better chances of rain. We could easily see snow on the cold side of these storm tracks.

Here’s a sample of the precipitation outlook from the European model the next 10 days. The American model looks very similar.

Don’t forget about the snow coming for the Rockies. The Black Hills are included in this outlook next week.

In the meantime, a warm day is ahead for KELOLAND.

Today looks dry and quiet with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer for central and western KELOLAND with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

We will introduce rain chances into KELOLAND this weekend starting on Saturday. We’ll hold off on any cool weather for now.