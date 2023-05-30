Scattered t-storms have been roaming around the plains the past 12 to 24 hours. Most of the rain has ended as of 7am.

Many of you have seen little moisture so far from this pattern. However, there are a few exceptions. Southwest Minnesota has picked up more rain in particular.

VIPIR shows a few totals between 1 and 2 inches in the area shaded in yellow.

The warm weather will continue to add pressure to getting rain, just to keep up with the increasing evaporation rates. We are now starting to see a few 90s on the maps too.

The 30 day rainfall map continues to show the moisture deficits in yellow and orange. The rain from the past 24 hours is not included in this map just yet.

Futurecast shows more of the same with a very warm afternoon ahead for much of KELOLAND and highs of 85 to 90 degrees. The best chance of late day storms will be in the Black Hills region. A few these will try to develop in eastern KELOLAND overnight. Expect a repeat of this same general pattern tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Clearly, the 10 day forecast is much drier to our east as flash drought develop over parts of Iowa and Illinois.

Don’t expect cooler weather for several days. The latest 6-10 day forecast from The Climate Prediction Center agrees with our 7-day forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.