The weather will remain warm and summer-like once again today in KELOLAND. Dry conditions are also the rule for most areas today.

The radar review shows a few storms developed in North Dakota yesterday, along with additional rain in parts of Wyoming and Montana.

The need for rainfall is highest in the areas shaded in orange on the map below. Sioux Falls is now at 50% of normal moisture the past 30 days. The numbers will go lower as we head toward the weekend.

The weather pattern the next few days will be slow to change. We’ll be watching scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in clusters along the front range of the Rockies into the western high plains of Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Montana. Southeast winds will initially be dry East River, so we’ll hold off on rain chances for most areas east of the James Valley until at least Memorial Day.

The 10 day rain trend is wet where the showers and thunderstorm repeat. We do see some expansion of the rain chances farther east next week.

Temperature will remain above normal much of the 10 day forecast across the northern plains.

Here are the details of the forecast.