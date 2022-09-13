Another dry day is forecast across KELOLAND with hazy sunshine in the forecast. This was the view from Miller earlier this morning.

Our hourly forecast shows widespread 80s this afternoon with dry skies. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 50s for many before rebounding into the 80s and 90s in the afternoon. Fire weather concerns will also increase as a result.

Rain chances will begin to increase Thursday and Friday as a series of weak upper level systems moves across the region. A larger storm will enter the picture early next week. While it’s early to speculate exactly what that will bring for KELOLAND, it’s likely this clash of the airmasses will bring some amount of severe weather to parts of the northern plains. For now, stay tuned for more details on Monday and Tuesday’s weather.