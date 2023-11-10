SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winds have finally left KELOLAND. This afternoon has had temperatures slightly below normal due to the strong northwesterly winds the last couple of days. The warmest temperatures today have been in south central KELOLAND where there is a south breeze bringing the warmer air.

As of 2 PM

For tonight, we will keep the winds light. There will be clouds moving through the area. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s.

There will be partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Winds will stay light out of the south. We could see stronger wind gusts in southeastern KELOLAND. High temperatures are going to be back to normal and slightly above with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Sunday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. This would put temperatures nearly 10° above normal. Winds will stay light out of the west. There will also be plenty of sunshine.

The 7 day forecast stays dry. Temperatures will stay 10 to 15° above normal, this means highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Stronger winds will be in central and western South Dakota on Monday, moving into eastern KELOLAND on Tuesday. We could see stronger winds in southern KELOLAND on Thursday.