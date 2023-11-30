SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve had mostly sunny skies today, but light winds from the north have brought in cooler temperatures. Highs this afternoon have been in the 30s to low 40s which is near normal for the end of November.

As of 2 PM

The clouds will fill in tonight. Winds will stay light overnight. It will feel cool again tonight with lows dropping into the teens and low 20s. The Black Hills and Rapid City could see a few flurries this evening and overnight.

For your Friday, we will have thicker cloud cover. Winds will stay light out of the southeast. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler than today, but still near normal. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

We have a warm up on the way for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. That would put temperatures around 5° above normal. Both days will be partly cloudy. Western South Dakota could be windy. Light snow showers or flurries could come to central and western South Dakota.

Monday brings a chance of scattered light rain and snow showers across KELOLAND. Central and western South Dakota will be windy, with the winds stretching into eastern KELOLAND on Tuesday. We will have warmer than normal temperatures through the 7 day forecast. Rapid City and western South Dakota could have temperatures in record territory on Wednesday, and even Thursday.