Warm today ahead of showers for tomorrow.

Southerly winds will be a little stronger today to allow for a warmer afternoon with widespread 60s and 70s. The winds will be nothing as compared to what is expected for tomorrow.

As a cold front moves through tomorrow, strong northwest winds will work in behind it with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph or more likely. Along with the strong winds, scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. The amount of rain will be light as they will range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

The rest of the week and the weekend will be dry with highs at or above average.

I don’t expect our next chance for rain until Tuesday or Wednesday next week.