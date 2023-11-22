Temperatures will warm today with highs in the 50s and 60s. But much colder air is on the way.

In the meantime, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will prevail as winds become westerly. Widespread upper 50s and low 60s will appear for the southern half of KELOLAND with middle 50s for the northern half.

A cold front will move through all of KELOLAND this evening and tonight. As northerly winds blow, temperatures will fall.

Temperatures will continue to fall during the day tomorrow with afternoon temps in the 20s and 30s.

There’s also an increasing chance for snow as we go through the day in western and southwest South Dakota. There’s a Winter Storm Watch for Fall River County for tomorrow afternoon through Friday afternoon. Snow amounts here will range between 3 to 6 inches. Amounts will be far less north of this area, with Rapid City seeing around an inch.

Cold air will stick through the holiday weekend with Friday being the coldest day. Highs will reach the 20s Friday afternoon with sunny skies and light winds.

After Friday, temperatures will slowly warm each day returning to average highs by Monday.