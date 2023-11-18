SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had warm temperatures across KELOLAND yesterday. Highs were a few degrees above normal in eastern KELOLAND and well above normal in western South Dakota.

We have warmer temperatures coming to eastern KELOLAND compared to yesterday. We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with very light winds out of the south. High temperatures will be 10 to 15° above normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Clouds will start filling in overnight. Winds will stay light. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s to mid 30s.

Temperatures will stay well above normal on Sunday. Winds will also stay light out of the southeast. Highs will be in the 50s across KELOLAND. There will be a chance of sprinkles and very light rain showers in south central and southeastern KELOLAND.

The chance of light rain showers continues into the day on Monday. These showers will stay light totaling under a quarter of an inch. The thicker cloud cover will stick around through the day on Monday. Winds will start picking up mainly in western South Dakota. Temperatures will be closer, but still above normal, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The stronger winds will pick up through Tuesday and Wednesday. These strong winds are going to bring in colder air for Thanksgiving. Highs on Thanksgiving Thursday will only be in the 20s and low 30s. There is a chance of light snow showers coming for Black Friday in eastern and central KELOLAND.