Warm Today, but We’re Watching for Rain/Snow Tuesday and Wednesday – Storm Center Update Sunday AM October 17

It will be a sunny and warm day.

Highs will reach the 70s for many locations with an isolated 80-degree temperatures possible in the plains of western South Dakota. Winds will be light at 5-15 mph from a southerly direction.

Widespread 70s will continue for the early part of the workweek, but a quick moving system will bring in a chance for rain and snow along with cooler air.

The rain will start in western South Dakota on Tuesday with snow likely in the Hills. Some of the rain will move into central KELOLAND during the late afternoon, but I expect a better chance to get wet after sunset in central South Dakota. As cooler air moves in and the sun sets, light snow may mix in from time to time in central and western South Dakota Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Expect minor (if any) snow accumulations for central South Dakota.

We’ll have to watch for snow accumulations for the Hills and Rapid City. Some of the long range modeling is suggesting accumulating snow Tuesday and Tuesday night. In the graphs above, the “BARON 3K” and NAM 3K” are short term models, they don’t go out to Tuesday/Tuesday night (yet).

The rain will move into eastern KELOLAND for Wednesday and should clear the area by the evening hours.

Rain amounts are not as high as the last system, but parts of western South Dakota do have a chance to get around an inch of liquid precipitation.