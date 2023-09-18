Despite the smoke that has been lingering in the atmosphere at times, Monday has been a pretty decent day overall…even with the breeze in place that has made itself known to the east.

High pressure will keep us mostly clear as we go into the night, which will also help calm our winds down to the east. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s across the board.

Tuesday picks up where Monday leaves off in terms of warmth, but this time we’ll see those warmer temperatures migrate into central and eastern KELOLAND. Out west, we’ll see some 70s pop up for daytime highs…while 80s and low 90s take over to the east.

While Monday night and Tuesday are dry, Wednesday begins the change that we’ve been talking about. Showers and a few storms are possible on Wednesday in central and western KELOLAND, while areas to the south and east end up staying mainly dry.

We’ll see holds in the 80s once again East River, with some 70s toward the SD/WY border and in north-central KELOLAND.

Chances for showers and storms increase a bit on Thursday, but the best chance for rain holds off until Friday into Saturday. Fall officially begins at 1:49 am CDT Saturday, so we basically do get a full weekend for fall right out of the gate. That said, though, the weekend will feature a good amount of rain, especially on Saturday.

Excessive rainfall amounts are possible at times in the Friday/Saturday time frame, so keep an eye out for updates on that.

Rainfall outlook for Friday and Saturday combined

Along the way and going into the start of next week, cooler temperatures do come back across the region.

Overall, though, odds for above-average temperatures are favored going into next week. Keep in mind, though, that average for this time of year is in the low to mid-70s.