Warm through Friday; Watching Storm For Next Week – Storm Center Update Wednesday AM October 6

Even with thicker clouds in eastern KELOLAND, it will be another warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s. These types of temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week.

By the time we get into the weekend an approaching storm system will bring in thicker clouds and slightly cooler air. As of now, the bulk of the energy and moisture will be in North Dakota, but don’t be surprised to see a scattered shower or storm during the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s.

We’ll get a break before the next system, but as a trough digs in the southwest United States, we’ll have to time the system that comes out later next week.

We expect rain to develop in KELOLAND by Wednesday. It will be cold enough to support snow in western South Dakota. It’s a system worth watching, as it could be a day with strong to severe storms in eastern KELOLAND with snow in the west.

At any rate, expect big changes by this time next week as temperatures will be much colder with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.