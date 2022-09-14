Scattered thunderstorms will return to the forecast tonight. You can see a marginal risk of severe weather has been posted for the zone shaded in green. This does not include the Sioux Falls area.

You will notice a few of those scattered storms on Futurecast later today in that area of central SD. We expect additional scattered t-storms to develop tomorrow as the front slowly moves east, with the best chances of rain coming into the picture late in the afternoon and evening hours in southeast KELOLAND.

Scattered rain chances will continue Friday and even linger into the weekend as temperatures hold at or above normal in much of the extended forecast. In fact, we could be in for some real heat and humidity for a day or two early next week, with 90 degree weather back in the forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.