The morning has started on a dry note for many areas of KELOLAND after scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through the region overnight. Sioux Falls picked up about .10″. Many of you in Sioux Falls need much more to catch up after a dry June.

Other areas of KELOLAND have picked up much more rain the past 24 hours. Here are a few of the reports.

Our doppler radar estimates on VIPIR confirm some of the numbers we are seeing in the northeast.

The rain in southeast KELOLAND has been much lighter, but northern McCook County has picked up over .50″ in spots.

Severe weather has also occurred in western SD, with a strip of hail and wind from the northern Black Hills, all the way toward Todd County in southcentral SD.

Baseball size hail was reported near Parmelee just to the west of Mission.

Here’s a review of the radar from the past 12 hours.

New thunderstorms could easily develop later today over the Black Hills. This will eventually link to more rain tonight in northern Nebraska. Sioux Falls could start getting rain chances again by Friday.

We can clearly see the heavier rain trends the next few days shifting into southwestern SD into much of Nebraska. We’ll see how this changes next week.

Temperatures will tend to be warmer in eastern KELOLAND the next few days. It’s interesting to see how the below normal temperature trends regenerate across Wyoming into western SD and much of Nebraska again next week. This will be linked with more rain chances as well.

Here are the details of the forecast.