Warm Sunday; Cooler Start to the New Work Week – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, November 6

Dry weather holds steady for a little while longer, so enjoy this stretch as long as it lasts.

Cloud cover moves back into the region as we go into the night, keeping temperatures a bit more in check along with southerly flow coming in as well. Despite the cloud cover, we’ll remain dry.

Lows fall into the upper 30s to low/mid 40s.

Another warm day is on the way for Sunday, despite high pressure moving eastward. Southerly flow aloft will keep well above average temperatures in place, with highs on either side of 70 to the southeast with upper 50s/low 60s further north and west.

Temperatures begin to back off as we start the next work and school week following the passage of a weak boundary. We’ll fall in to the 50s across much of the region on Monday with some 40s in western KELOLAND.

Speaking of the west, we’ll see some rain move into the region during this time. A few showers may try to move eastward, but much of our East River locations should stay dry…especially further south and east.

We get a small chance for rain again on Tuesday, especially in the morning, but much of the rest of that day may end up being dry.

A better chance for rain comes along by Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures continuing to back off as we head later into the week. A few wet flakes may mix into the equation at times, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, near to below average temperatures are expected to stick around at first before trying to recover by the start of the next work week.