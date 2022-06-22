The morning sunshine has been pretty to watch across KELOLAND. This was the picture from our Pierre LIVE CAM around 6am today.

We are forecasting pleasant weather today with highs mainly in the 80s. Dry weather is forecast tonight, but a stronger south wind tomorrow will bring hotter weather with more 90s expected on Thursday. We expect a few scattered t-storms during the peak heating of the day in central KELOLAND, with better chances of rain by Friday.

Temperatures will remain warmer on Friday with highs in the 90s East River. Notice the cooler weather to the northwest.

After the rain chances early Saturday, cooler weather will build in for the weekend.

The weather on Sunday should remain nice with highs mainly in the 70s.

The jet stream pattern will keep the worst of the heat to south for now. While the pattern is not overly wet, we will be watching some of the monsoon moisture in New Mexico and Colorado in the extended forecast. We may eventually seed some thunderstorms in the plains, but the details are still early to call as we end the month of June.

Enjoy the 80s in the forecast today.

Dry skies will continue across the region tonight.

A hotter day is likely tomorrow with highs mainly in the 90s.

The thunderstorm chances will be best Friday night in Sioux Falls. After a pleasant weekend, highs should warm back to the 80s early next week.