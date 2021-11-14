Warm Start to the Work Week; Chilly Again by Wednesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, November 14

Another piece of energy moves through northern and western KELOLAND through the evening and into the night.

The northeastern portion of the region may see some rain and snow showers overnight and into the morning. Keep this min mind as you prepare for the start of the new work and school week, even though this energy won’t be as disruptive as what we had seen on Saturday.

Lows fall into the 20s to low 30s East River, the mid/upper 30s along the Missouri River valley, and the 40s to the west.

Beyond the aforementioned chance for a little moisture into the early morning hours on Monday, the start of the new work week is a quiet and warm one…especially to the west.

Temperatures finally break into the 50s in portions of the east (The northeast may be stuck in the 40s) while West River locations surge into the 60s and even the low 70s at times.

That brief but noticeable spike on the thermometer moves eastward by Tuesday for our East River locations ahead of a mainly dry cold front that crosses the region through the evening. To the west, a cool down takes hold and begins to make its move right behind the front.

With that said, we’ll still see highs climb into the 50s and 60s…especially to the east. West River highs peak early in the day before falling through the afternoon.

In the wake of this frontal passage, temperatures take a pretty big tumble back into the 40s and 30s through the end of the week. All the while, we remain mainly dry.

A few rain and/or snow showers are possible on Saturday with another piece of energy moving through South Dakota with chilly temperatures holding steady.