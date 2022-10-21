SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — This afternoon temperatures try to reach into the 60s and 70s for highs. While still on the warm side, the next few days warm up even more across KELOLAND. We will keep a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon and can see some smoke moving into the region.

2 PM

Tonight’s lows will drop into the 40s. We could see clouds moving into central and western South Dakota while eastern KELOLAND will keep mostly clear through the overnight. Winds will remain on the light side.

For Saturday, we will be much above average for high temperatures. Southeastern KELOLAND could see temperatures into the 80s which is 20° above the average high for today. Skies will remain mostly clear into eastern KELOLAND will more clouds filling into central and western South Dakota. Winds will slowly increase by the end of the weekend.

Sunday will be another warm day in eastern KELOLAND with highs in the 70s and 80s again. Central and western South Dakota will be cooler with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be stronger throughout the second half of the weekend. Eastern KELOLAND will remain dry with more sun and some clouds. A chance of showers and possible thunderstorms start moving into central and western South Dakota throughout the day on Sunday.

Eastern KELOLAND get that chance of showers or thunderstorms by Monday. Some of the higher elevations in western South Dakota could see a chance of a rain and snow mix on Monday. The next chance of rain showers returns on Thursday. After this warm weekend, highs will slowly drop closer to normal with highs in the 50s. The windy conditions last through Monday as well.