Warm Start to the Weekend; Rain Possible into Early Next Week – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, September 11

The weekend will get off to a pretty good start across the region, but there will be some differences based on where you are…especially on the thermometer.

The further south you go, the more likely you are to get into the 80s by a healthy margin. To the north, we’ll peak in the mid to upper 70s as a cold front pushes to the south.

Some showers and a rumble of thunder or two are possible overnight and into early Sunday morning, but coverage will be rather sparse at times.

Lows fall into the 50s to low 60s, with the latter more likely south of I-90.

A few more showers and storms are possible, especially West River, where a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place. Some storms may be capable of producing gusty winds and hail.

Highs step back into the 70s across much of the region.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will come along on Monday, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather coming back into the picture. This time, it’s central and eastern KELOLAND that has the risk, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

A few showers and storms are possible again on Tuesday across portions of the region, but we do get a chance to dry out by the midweek outlook.

Some late week shower and thunderstorm chances come back, though coverage will be scattered in nature. Temperatures also hold near to a bit above average.