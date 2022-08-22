Another warm summer day is ahead for KELOLAND with low rain chances to start the week. That story will be changing, however, in the days ahead.

The Mobridge area is the driest relative to normal the past 30 days. We expect scattered rain chances already tomorrow in that area, with better chances of rain by the end of the week.

The drought monitor still shows the long term water deficits in the far southeast and for areas west of Pierre.

Futurecast shows the hotter temperatures for central KELOLAND, with some scattered rain chances to follow by tonight. The rain chances should regroup in western SD tomorrow afternoon and include more locations in northern SD by Tuesday evening.

We think this front will actually bring the best chance of scattered rain to southern SD by Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Temperatures will be lowering on Thursday, with a rebound into the 80s likely by the weekend. We do expect better rain chances by the weekend ahead of a more organized weather system. For now, hot weather will be limited.

Here are the details of the forecast.