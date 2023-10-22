As we go through the rest of the day and into the first part of the night, we’ll have a chance for some scattered showers East River…while West River locations stay mainly quiet. Beyond that, it hasn’t been all that bad of a day to get outside as long as you avoided any raindrops.

We’ll gradually quiet down as we go into the night with gradual clearing taking over East River after the midnight hour.

Lows fall into the 40s across the board with a bit of a developing breeze.

Monday may be the last mild or outright warm day for a while ahead of a frontal boundary that will push through KELOLAND. Conditions remain mainly dry through the day, with highs in the 70s in many locations. Some cooler temperatures are possible up in the northwestern corner of South Dakota.

Scattered showers return on Tuesday, but the day is far from a total wash-out.

Warmer temperatures will hold in place for a little while longer, with highs in the 60s to the south and east. We’ll have 50s north and west. It’ll also be a bit breezy at times.

After a mainly quiet Wednesday, another system pushes through the region on Thursday and sends our best chance for rain our way. It’ll also open the door for chillier weather to come into the region.

Friday is another mainly quiet day by day, but some showers may push into the area overnight and into Saturday. Another system may come along by Sunday, keeping the active weather patter in place.

During this time, we’ll need to watch the thermometer. Since we’ll have temperatures in the 40s and 30s at times by day with lows in the 20s…we will have to consider adding some snowflakes into the equation. Keep an eye out for updates.

Even beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for below average temperatures are favored as we go into Halloween and into the start of November.