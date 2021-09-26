Warm Start to the New Work Week; Rain Arrives by Wednesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, September 26

Just as we began the weekend on a pleasant and quiet note, we’ll close the weekend in a very similar manner.

Clear skies stick around through the night, but just like Saturday night we’ll have a seasonable night on the way. Overnight lows fall into the 50s across the region with a light breeze.

That same upper-level ridge will continue to build and keep well above average temperatures in place as we start the new work and school week. Highs hold steady in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Summer-like temperatures won’t go quietly, with yet another midsummer kind of day on Tuesday. Highs hold in the 80s to low 90s for a third day in a row, but there may finally be some change on the way.

A cold front will begin to make its move toward KELOLAND late on Tuesday and into the middle of the week. As a result. we’ll introduce the chance for some rain by Wednesday afternoon, though the chances are confined mainly to West River locations at first before migrating eastward later that evening and into the night.

More rain is on the way on for Thursday, though chances here are mainly confined to East River locations as our cold front slowly pushes to the east. Temperatures gradually fall back into the mid 70s by the last day of September

We’ll kick off the new month on a damp and seasonable note with rain chances lingering East River. West River locations get off to a mainly dry start to the month.

High temperatures through next weekend hold in the 70s, though this will still technically be above average for this time of year.