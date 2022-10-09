Temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon following a cool to at times chilly start to the day. More of this above average warmth is on the way, but it won’t last forever.

East River lows should be able to fall back into the upper 30s in general under partly to mostly clear skies. To the west, we’ll see lows fall into the low/mid 40s. All the while, we’ll be calm with high pressure still in place.

Breezy and warm conditions come back for Monday, with highs in the mid 70s across much of the region and a brisk southerly wind. We may even toe the line of 80 near and south of the I-90 corridor.

Between that and the rather dry conditions in place both in terms of dry vegetation and a dry air mass, fire weather concerns will be in place once again.

Tuesday may even see warmer weather East River, with highs in the 70s to low 80s. That, along with the dry and breezy weather still in place, will create another day where fire weather concerns will be elevated.

To the west, highs may only get into the 60s and 70s.

Also in our West River communities, chances for rain will begin to move into the picture. This lingers and pushes East River overnight on Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday. Chances for rain aren’t too prevalent, but the other thing to watch with this is the passage of a cold front is the drop on the thermometer that comes afterward.

While Wednesday will be a bit more seasonable, Thursday will feature the chilliest air of the outlook. It will not be as cold as last week, but we’ll still have highs only in the 50s at times to the east.

More seasonable conditions take over as we head into the end of the week and into next weekend.

Some rain is also possible toward the second half of next weekend, with chillier temperatures attempting to come back once again.

Otherwise, odds for near to below average rainfall are in place through the later part of the month.