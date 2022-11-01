October ended on a very warm note across KELOLAND. Highs were in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We should be warmer today.

The dry and warm weather is contributing to Red Flag Warnings across the region. We expect more extreme fire danger conditions tomorrow as well.

Futurecast shows a change in the weather by Thursday as a cold front moves into the region. While some light mixed precipitation may develop in the west, better chances of showers will develop in far eastern and southern KELOLAND by Friday morning. A second low pressure area will track to our south this weekend, with better chances of rain in SW MN and NW IA. Notice another disturbance to our northwest early next week. Perhaps some snow may develop with that one, but we have plenty of time to watch.

The pattern is certainly producing more active weather in the Pacific northwest. It looks very likely that we’ll be seeing batches of snow in those areas of the country the first 10 days of the month.

All of the above normal temperatures we’ve been seeing will be moving eastward the next few days. While it’s not bitterly cold, we could certainly see some below average temperatures next week.

It’s also worth noting this the first batch of arctic air descending from Canada over the next few days.

See the spread in temperatures early next week across the northern plains.

Here are the details of the forecast.