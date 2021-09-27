Warm Start, Rain Ahead Midweek: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 27th

The weekend ended on a warm note with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll see similar conditions today across the region.

Winds will be fairly light today, but stronger south winds tomorrow will increase our fire weather conditions in much of western SD. Fortunately, a cold front will enter the picture late Tuesday night into Wednesday and rain chances will follow.

Futurecast shows the timeline of the cold front, with rain chances increasing in the Sioux Falls area by late Wednesday afternoon. We expect the front to stall into Thursday and Friday, so rain chances will linger East River longer.

That’s why this map shows more rain in eastern KELOLAND through Friday. Some cities east of the James Valley could easily see over an inch of rain.

Temperatures will of course start the forecast very warm, but some cooling is expected as rain chances increase starting midweek. However, nothing too cold is in the forecast as southern Canada remains mild for now.

Stay cool with highs in the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

Lows will be mild tonight with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s again with stronger south winds.

Chances of rain will increase in the Sioux Falls area late Wednesday through Friday or Saturday. Highs will be cooler as well in the 70s.